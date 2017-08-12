Koeman: No offers for Barkley

Everton have not received any offers for Ross Barkley and the midfielder could yet feature under Ronald Koeman this season.

Koeman said last month that the England midfielder's future lay elsewhere because he was unwilling to sign a new contract. Barkley, 23, is entering the final year of his deal at Goodison Park and has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

But Koeman said no clubs have registered any interest and, unless that changes, the player will continue to play a part at his boyhood club.

Koeman said: "There is no offer on the table for Ross.

"That means he will stay in Everton. What will happen in the coming weeks I don't know. I expected to have offers because he made the decision not to sign a new contract but, if there is no interest, then he will stay and be part of the team and the best XI will start the game."