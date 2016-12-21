Koeman rues bad luck

The eight-minute stoppage time "killed" Everton, said Toffees manager Ronald Koeman, who saw his side downed by Sadio Mane's 94th-minute strike at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The lengthy time was added on by referee Mike Dean, after Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg received treatment for a leg injury in the second half.

Koeman also lamented the withdrawal of the injured James McCarthy at half-time as another reason his side were unable to maintain their excellent first-half performance.

It was clear that substitute Gareth Barry, 35, couldn't match McCarthy's energy in midfield alongside Senegal international Idrissa Gueye.

Koeman, who described his team's first-half display as the best first 45 minutes, said: "I'm really disappointed because we conceded a goal after eight minutes of stoppage time.

TOUGH

"It was already difficult to keep one point until 90-95 minutes and the eight minutes were killing for us.

"We couldn't take a risk (with McCarthy's hamstring) because we know the story in the past and that was really a pity because he played well.

"The team were playing well in the first 45 minutes.

"In the second half, we had more problems to stop Liverpool and even they did not create big chances but it was more difficult.