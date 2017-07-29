Koeman satisfied with Europa League first-leg win and clean sheet

Everton manager Ronald Koeman insisted he could take plenty of positives from his side's faltering start to their Europa League campaign after squeezing past Slovakian minnows Ruzomberok in the first leg of their third-round qualifying tie at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Leighton Baines saved his side's blushes with a heavily deflected 65th-minute strike on a night which was supposed to be all about Wayne Rooney making a triumphant competitive return to his boyhood club after a 14-year hiatus.

It could have been worse for the hosts with Maarten Stekelenburg pulling off a superb save to tip a Jan Maslo header onto the bar in the 56th minute, while Milos Lacny missed a superb chance to equalise late on.

Koeman said: "I don't think 1-0 is a bad result. Maybe everybody thought we would get a bigger result at home, but everyone needs to know it's the fourth week of pre-season and we cannot expect the team to be at 100 per cent.

"But they worked very hard, had a lot of possession and played aggressively.

"A second goal would have been a perfect result but, in European football, a 1-0 win with a clean sheet is a good result."

Koeman expressed his satisfaction with Rooney's performance and those of his fellow new boys Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Cuco Martina, who also made their first starts.

"Of course Rooney would have liked to create a little more and to score more goals, but he worked very hard," said Koeman.

Rooney told ITV4: "It's obviously great to be at Goodison wearing the blue shirt, it was a great feeling.

"But it was an important game for us, so I had to put my emotions to one side. I've done that now and can get down to focusing more on the football."

Meanwhile, an investigation into an "unprovoked attack" on Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been dropped, police said.

The 23-year-old was allegedly assaulted in the Santa Chupitos bar in Liverpool city centre in April. The attack was not reported to police, but officers contacted Barkley after CCTV footage appeared on social media.

Merseyside Police confirmed no further inquiries were being made.