Kompany: This City team deserve celebrations more than ever

Manchester City celebrating their EPL title on the back of a goalless draw with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.

It took three weeks for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany to finally get his hands on the English Premier League trophy but, on a day of celebrations at the Etihad, a goalless draw may prove to have left Huddersfield Town as the big winners.

A strong showing from the struggling visitors earned a valuable point which may be enough to keep them in the EPL next season, an impressive achievement given their limited budget.

They also kept at bay the bid by Pep Guardiola's runaway champions to set new EPL records for the most goals, points and wins in a season - all marks which could yet be claimed by City in the season's final week in which they play Brighton and Southampton.

But, after a delay while uninvited supporters were removed from the field, Guardiola was finally able to see his team presented with the trophy, the third major country in which he has managed a team to a title following successes in Spain and Germany with Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.

Kompany told Sky Sports: "The celebrations, this team deserves more than ever. We had many players who had been on and off this season and it has had no impact on the season and is credit to the coaching staff."

Guardiola reiterated the difficulty of winning the EPL, saying: "England is a special place and is so tough. Today we saw it. You never know if you are going to win, but I had no doubt what I had to do.

"You win or lose, you have to try and do what you believe. Today was proof we can do better, 11 players were playing in the Premier League.

"We lost a bit of focus, but that is normal. To make back-to-back titles in this league will be tough, but we accept the challenge."

The celebrations for City's third title in seven seasons began well before kick-off, both inside and outside their Etihad home ground.

Supporters were issued with blue and white flags, creating a colourful vista to greet the champions as they were given yet another guard of honour on their way onto the field before kick-off.

Having won the league three weeks earlier, when closest rivals Manchester United surprisingly lost at home to West Brom, these title celebrations have been curiously drawn out as City were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield.

Victory would have guaranteed Huddersfield safety and another season of top-flight football.

David Wagner's men might have been on course for just such an upset result in an entertaining match, but Ederson denied Florent Hadergjonaj and Alex Pritchard, while substitute Scott Malone could even have snatched an injury-time winner.