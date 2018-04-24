Koulibaly's 'mission impossible' blows Serie A title race wide open

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said his side were still in control of their destiny after Kalidou Koulibaly's last-gasp winner saw Napoli reduce the gap on the Serie A champions to just one point - setting off wild celebrations in Naples.

Senegalese defender Koulibaly was the toast of Napoli fans after his 90th-minute header sealed the 1-0 away win and blew the title race open with four games to go.

Six-time defending champions Juventus have 85 points from 34 games with Napoli, bidding for a third Scudetto after 1987 and 1990, on 84.

"We are still top of the table, we still have the advantage," Allegri said.

"Now we have a rest day, then we have to prepare for what I think really will be the decisive match for our season against Inter Milan (this Sunday).

"I think the title race will remain open until May 20. There's nothing you can take for granted in football."

But, despite blasting "a terrible game for both teams", Allegri said he could not reproach his side who have had a gruelling season, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and the Italian Cup final.

"To the lads I can't say anything, we play 57 games in a year, the others do not," declared the Juventus coach.

Napoli had lost all six of their previous games in the Allianz Stadium, but they handed Juventus only their second home defeat this season after losing to Lazio in October.

"It's the most important goal of my life because winning here was an impossible mission," said Koulibaly.

Napoli's film-producer president Aurelio de Laurentiis tweeted his congratulations, while club legend Diego Maradona posted "Mamma mia" on Facebook with a photo of Koulibaly.

But coach Maurizio Sarri called for cool heads, saying: "We must be clear, Juventus are still ahead by a point, we need to think of Fiorentina (on Monday) without getting carried away.

"It's enormously satisfying, but we have to be clear-headed enough to see it as one match and realise it changes very little in the wider scheme of things.