Kvitova regains use of hurt hand

Petra Kvitova has regained the use of her racquet hand badly injured three months ago in a knife attack, but there is still no date for her return to tennis, her spokesman said on Monday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered severe injuries to her left hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.

The 27-year-old still maintains her fitness by training in the Canary Islands.