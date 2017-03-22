Kvitova regains use of hurt hand
Petra Kvitova has regained the use of her racquet hand badly injured three months ago in a knife attack, but there is still no date for her return to tennis, her spokesman said on Monday.
The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered severe injuries to her left hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.
The 27-year-old still maintains her fitness by training in the Canary Islands.
Doctors had previously estimated that the world No. 15 would not be able to return to competition before the second half of the year. - AFP