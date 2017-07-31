La Liga to report PSG over Neymar approach

Spain's football league chief Javier Tebas said he will file a complaint with Uefa for financial fair play breaches against Paris Saint-Germain over their pursuit of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

PSG are rumoured to be weighing up a bid for the Barcelona forward at 222 million euros (S$356m), enough to trigger the 25-year-old's transfer release clause.

Tebas, the La Liga chairman, told Mundo Deportivo: "La Liga will file this complaint because it's a problem for La Liga's competitiveness. Today it's happened to Barca, tomorrow it could happen to Real Madrid, it's happened to Atletico Madrid."

Should PSG bid and then pay the 222m euros needed to prise Neymar from the Catalan capital, they would struggle to meet Uefa's financial fair play conditions that limit a team to losses of no more than 30m euros over a three-year cycle.

And that is despite a mega-money sponsorship deal with the Qatar tourism board.

According to Tebas, "no one believes" the commercial revenue figures presented by PSG to justify their spending.

"PSG cannot have figures in which PSG's commercial rights exceed those of Real and Barcelona," he said.

"No one believes that. We've carried out economic studies and it's impossible."

In 2014, PSG, who are owned by Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, were fined 60m euros and handed transfer spending restrictions by Uefa for breaching financial fair play rules.

Uefa's club financial control body has also stated that PSG's 200m-euro-a-year image rights contract with the Qatari tourist board is inflated and double its "true value".

Meanwhile, Neymar's former Barca teammate Dani Alves, who is now a PSG player, has urged his compatriot to "be brave".

Quoted in Marca, Alves said: "I told him what Barcelona were like and he decided to move there. Decisions are for the brave and I am the bravest of all.

"I just want my friend to be happy wherever he is although, obviously, if he were here that would be much better."