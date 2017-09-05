La Liga wants Uefa to probe City

The Spanish La Liga has asked European football's governing body Uefa to open an investigation into whether big-spending Manchester City have breached Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

La Liga, outspoken over what it dubs "state-aided financial doping", made two requests on Aug 22 that Uefa probe Paris St Germain and City, laying out the financials of both clubs, which it argues have "no basis in the realities of the market. Specifically, both PSG and Man City benefit from sponsorships that make no economic sense and lack any fair value".

La Liga president Javier Tebas added: "PSG and Man City's funding by state-aid distorts European competitions and creates an inflationary spiral that is irreparably harming the football industry. Uefa must enforce FFP regulations to avoid discrimination among clubs."

Qatari-owned PSG have spent 380 million euros (S$613m) to secure the services of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while Man City, owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group, have splashed more than £200m (S$352m) on fullbacks Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo, goalkeeper Ederson and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.