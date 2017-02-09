'Lack of winning mentality costing us'

Adam Lallana believes the Reds must learn more from James Milner, the only one in the team who has title-winning experience. PHOTO: REUTERS

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana believes the lack of "winning" experience in the squad has cost them over the last month.

Juergen Klopp's side have yet to win a Premier League match in 2017 and their run of two points from a possible 12 has seen them slip outside the top four for the first time since Sept 24.

The draw at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea was expected to be the turning point to halt their slide, but the team followed that up with defeat at struggling Hull.

Liverpool's only league defeats this season have come against Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea and Hull - all teams currently in the bottom nine.

None of the Reds' top-four rivals have a similar record with Chelsea losing only to Arsenal, Tottenham and Klopp's side.

Antonio Conte's side have dropped just two points in 12 matches against the bottom 10 - grinding out 1-0 wins at Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Sunderland - and Lallana believes Liverpool need to discover something similar.

"You can see they have a lot of experience and that they are used to winning," Lallana told the Liverpool Echo.

"They know how to win games even when not at their best.

You don't have to always win by scoring five or six. Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. Adam Lallana

"You don't have to always win by scoring five or six.

"Maybe that's an area we need to improve on.

"We maybe need to realise how good we are at times.

"Milly (James Milner) is probably the only one in our group who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware like he did at Manchester City.

"Myself and the other players haven't won titles or loads of cups so we need to learn from him and listen to him because that type of experience is vital.

"We need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible."

Being top of the table in November seems a long time ago now and the focus has rightly shifted back to the pre-season aim of qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea are a distant 13 points ahead, but former Liverpool winger John Barnes believes the race for the top four will go right down to the wire with Everton, currently seventh, only 10 points from second-placed Tottenham.

"I don't think Chelsea are out of sight, but Liverpool need to improve - the title race starts in March," he told the Evening Standard.