Lallana: A fit Sturridge is like two new signings

Adam Lallana says Daniel Sturridge would be like two new signings for Liverpool if he stays fit.

Sturridge came on as a half-time substitute in the 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin last Saturday as the Reds continued their pre-season preparations in Germany.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp previously said that Sturridge is in the best condition since he took charge in October 2015, and Lallana admits that Sturridge remains priceless to the side.

"Studge has been absolutely brilliant in pre-season so far," Lallana told the Telegraph. "You couldn't put a price on him.

"He is a world-class player. He has come back from the summer looking absolutely brilliant, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it.

"He is looking really sharp and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings if we can keep on the pitch and get him scoring goals."

Sturridge could earn more game time in Liverpool's next pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is impressed by how quickly new signing Mohamed Salah has adapted to Klopp's high-energy style and believes the Egyptian winger's raw pace will give the team an added dimension next season.

Salah was on target in the win over Hertha Berlin, lifting Philippe Coutinho's pinpoint lobbed pass over the goalkeeper for his third goal since signing from Roma last month.

"He's really flying," said Wijnaldum, who scored Liverpool's second goal.

"He's not only a great player but also a great person, and that makes it easier for him but also for us to accept him."

Wijnaldum is relishing the prospect of Salah's acceleration being added to an attack that already has the pace of Sadio Mane.

"It's always good to play with good players," he added.