Lallana in line for return tomorrow

Liverpool look likely to have a full set of attacking options for the first time this season when they face Southampton at Anfield tomorrow.

Injuries have blighted the Reds' start but Adam Lallana is back in full training after hurting his thigh in pre-season and is set to feature.

Philippe Coutinho, who had missed the Reds' last three games, played 68 minutes of Brazil's friendly with England on Wednesday.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is also fit, while Sadio Mane also trained on Wednesday.