Lallana in line for return tomorrow
Liverpool look likely to have a full set of attacking options for the first time this season when they face Southampton at Anfield tomorrow.
Injuries have blighted the Reds' start but Adam Lallana is back in full training after hurting his thigh in pre-season and is set to feature.
Philippe Coutinho, who had missed the Reds' last three games, played 68 minutes of Brazil's friendly with England on Wednesday.
Skipper Jordan Henderson is also fit, while Sadio Mane also trained on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, boss Juergen Klopp was at the Melwood training ground yesterday after a health scare. - REUTERS
Injury setback for Alderweireld
Tottenham Hotspur centre back Toby Alderweireld could be on the sidelines until next year due to a hamstring injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed yesterday.
The 28-year-old Belgium international, who had been expected to return to action sooner, will miss tomorrow's North London Derby at Arsenal and stands to sit out a further 11 matches if he does not return before the end of December.
Harry Kane (knee), Dele Alli (hamstring) and Harry Winks (ankle) could all be fit to face Arsenal despite withdrawing from the England squad through injury. -AFP
Ventura sacked after failure
Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura was sacked yesterday morning (Singapore time), paying an inevitable price for their failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.
The Italian federation (FIGC) initially issued a statement saying that Ventura was "no longer" the coach without clarifying whether he had been sacked or resigned.
An FIGC source, however, told Reuters that the 69-year-old had been fired.
Former AC Milan and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has been touted as a likely successor. - REUTERS
