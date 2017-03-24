Lallana: New system allowed us to express ourselves

Adam Lallana was happy with England's experimental back three against Germany, despite defeat in Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate unveiled a new system in his first game since taking charge on a permanent basis, echoing a set-up that has become vogue in the Premier League.

The alterations at the back saw Lallana pushed up in support of Jamie Vardy and the 1-0 defeat would have looked different had his first-half solo effort not come back off the post.

The Three Lions last used a three-man defence 11 years ago when Steve McClaren's side were beaten 2-0 by Croatia and had just one full day at St George's Park to prepare on this occasion.

The signs were certainly encouraging until Lukas Podolski marked his farewell appearance with a stunner from 25 metres to seal victory for the hosts, and Lallana praised the tactical switch.

"Credit to the boss. He was obviously the one who wanted us to play that way - he felt we had the personnel to fit in and it worked," said the Liverpool man.

"A lot of the lads are playing three at the back at their clubs and, in the short time, we had to work on it. He utilised the time really well, so we had a good few sessions to work on it.

"There is a lot for me to improve on, I enjoyed the system. It allowed individuals to express themselves in areas of the pitch where they felt comfortable."

"It could possibly be the way forward. Football evolves and goes around in circles, but I think the way that we adapted, considering we didn't have long, it worked well."

Southgate is buoyed by the pride, promise and potential shown by his players.

He said: "I am not somebody who is over-positive if you have been defeated, but I have to be really pleased with the way the players have played individually and in terms of the tactical system and the way that worked.

"Their ability to adapt quickly to that I thought was excellent. Up until the goal, I thought we really were the better side.

"Germany then had a little spell when they controlled it and obviously we put some of our younger players on.

"That was a good learning experience for them, but I am very pleased with what we learnt, the manner of the performance.