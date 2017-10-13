Lamela, Rose back in training
Tottenham Hotspur received an injury boost as long-term absentees Danny Rose and Erik Lamela returned to first-team training, the club said on Wednesday.
England international defender Rose picked up a serious knee injury in January, while attacking midfielder Lamela has not played for Spurs since last October due to a hip injury.
The Argentinian underwent surgery on both hips earlier this year.
Midfielders Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are still sidelined for Tottenham, who host Bournemouth at Wembley in the Premier League tomorrow. - REUTERS