Laporte set to join Man City
Highly rated French defender Aymeric Laporte could become runaway English Premier League leaders Manchester City's record signing, according to British media reports yesterday.
The 23-year-old centre back - who has been at Athletic Bilbao since he was 16 - would cost City £57 million (S$106m), owing to a release clause in his contract at Bilbao.
He would resolve a problematic defence where veteran Vincent Kompany is injury-prone and Frenchman Eliaquim Mangala has not impressed Man City manager Pep Guardiola.
Laporte's move reportedly would depend on Mangala moving on. - AFP
