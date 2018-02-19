Last-gasp penalty gives Bayern victory

Robert Lewandowski converted a 91st-minute penalty to help Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-1 away yesterday morning (Singapore time), taking their winning streak to 13 games and extending the league leaders' cushion to 21 points.

With an eye on the visit of Besiktas in the last 16, first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes rested stars Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Lewandowski and was almost made to pay.

Wolfsburg striker Daniel Didavi gave the hosts an eighth-minute lead while Bayern winger Arjen Robben had a second-half penalty saved. Sandro Wagner headed Bayern level in the 64th minute as Mueller, Alaba and Lewandowski came on to seal the comeback. - AFP

