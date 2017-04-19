Late goal seals Premier League 2 title for Queensway

Queensway Secondary School (in purple) battle Hong Kah Secondary School (in blue) for possession in the football national B division Premier League 2 final.

Reckless tackles and wet weather did little to stop a relentless Queensway Secondary School as they defeated last year's finalists Hong Kah Secondary School 2-1 in the National B Division School Premier League 2 final at Yishun Stadium yesterday.

Queensway capitalised on Hong Kah's sloppy defending to take a 22nd-minute lead, as Muhd Aizat Anuwar sprinted down the left flank before driving the ball into the net.

Hong Kah equalised in the second half, with Muhd Nur Fatahilla scoring off a neat volley.

But the turning point of the match came in the 80th minute, when Hong Kah's Muhd Hilmi Hasman was sent off for a second booking.

Queensway took advantage of their extra man as Man-of-the-Match Gur Roshan Singh scored with a delightful chip over the Hong Kah goalkeeper to seal the win in extra time.

KEY

Queensway coach Jasni Hatta believes sound preparation was key in stopping traditional powerhouses Hong Kah.

The 38-year-old said: "We planned our play. We thought to approach the match cautiously, focusing on defence.

"My boys are tactically disciplined. Most of them are in Secondary 3 and playing in the Under-17 division.

"To win today, there are no words to describe it."

Queensway captain and goalkeeper Caleb Ng, 16, who saved three consecutive close-range shots during the game, attributed their win to determination and persistence.

He said: "We worked hard and pushed till the last minute.

"We had to overcome Hong Kah's physical superiority, but we gave it our all and got the result we wanted.

"I'm very proud of my team and I'm sure my juniors will be able to continue the success we achieved today."