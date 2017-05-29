Late own goal hands PSG Cup
Angers' Issa Cissokho headed agonisingly into his own net in stoppage time to hand Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win in the French Cup final at the Stade de France yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Extra time was looming when Cissokho turned an Angel Di Maria corner past his own goalkeeper while under pressure from Blaise Matuidi at the near post.
The win provided some consolation for Unai Emery's men, who had also won the League Cup but had failed to retain the Ligue 1 title and crashed out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League. - AFP