Football

Late Pique goal earns Barca derby draw against Espanyol

Match Report
Feb 06, 2018 06:00 am

Gerard Pique salvaged a 1-1 draw for La Liga leaders Barcelona at city rivals Espanyol yesterday morning (Singapore time), keeping their bid for an unbeaten campaign on track, while Atletico Madrid edged out Valencia 1-0 to cut the gap at the top to nine points.

Gerard Moreno gave Espanyol a 66th-minute lead, but Pique met a Lionel Messi corner in the 82nd minute to grab a point. - AFP

Football

Lopes goal seals comeback win

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football