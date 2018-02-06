Late Pique goal earns Barca derby draw against Espanyol

Gerard Pique salvaged a 1-1 draw for La Liga leaders Barcelona at city rivals Espanyol yesterday morning (Singapore time), keeping their bid for an unbeaten campaign on track, while Atletico Madrid edged out Valencia 1-0 to cut the gap at the top to nine points.

Gerard Moreno gave Espanyol a 66th-minute lead, but Pique met a Lionel Messi corner in the 82nd minute to grab a point. - AFP