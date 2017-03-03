Lazio have 2-0 lead over bitter rivals Roma

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile gave Lazio a deserved 2-0 win over bitter city rivals Roma in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final at a half-full Stadio Olimpico yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The result made Lazio the favourites to reach the final, where they are likely to face Juventus who beat Napoli 3-1 in their opening leg 24 hours earlier.

Despite the win, Lazio's joy was tempered by accusations that their fans made "monkey noises" at Roma's German international defender Antonio Rudiger.

An announcement was made threatening to suspend the game if the abuse continued.

"I didn't hear anything," said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi. "If that happened, it was certainly wrong and cannot be justified."