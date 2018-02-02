Lazio hold Milan in Italian Cup
Hakan Calhanoglu missed an open goal as Lazio held AC Milan 0-0 in the Italian Cup semi-final, first leg at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The return leg takes place at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Feb 28, with the winners playing either Juventus or Atalanta.
Massimiliano Allegri's side hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg a day earlier to stay on track for a fourth straight Cup victory. - AFP
