Football

Lazio hold Milan in Italian Cup

Feb 02, 2018 06:00 am

Hakan Calhanoglu missed an open goal as Lazio held AC Milan 0-0 in the Italian Cup semi-final, first leg at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The return leg takes place at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Feb 28, with the winners playing either Juventus or Atalanta.

Massimiliano Allegri's side hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg a day earlier to stay on track for a fourth straight Cup victory. - AFP

Dortmund boss relieved Aubameyang saga is over
Football

Dortmund boss relieved Aubameyang saga is over

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football