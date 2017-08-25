League Cup draw in China riles fans

The decision to stage the League Cup third-round draw in Beijing yesterday infuriated fans and media in England.

Organisers said it was to help win new supporters and expand the popularity of the domestic cup in Asia.

But the draw was scheduled for 11.15am Beijing time (4.15am UK time) - meaning a before-dawn wake-up call for supporters eager to know who their team were playing in ties beginning the week of Sept 18.

The draw began 20 minutes late, dragged on for 40 minutes and was not "live" on television. - AFP

SELECTED THIRD-ROUND TIES:

West Brom v Man City, Everton v Sunderland, Leicester v Liverpool, Man United v Burton, Arsenal v Doncaster, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Tottenham v Barnsley or Derby.

Ties to be played in week of Sept 18.