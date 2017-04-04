A-League to use video ref system
Australia's A-League will become the first top-level domestic football league in the world to implement the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system after six months of training and lower-tier live trials, officials said yesterday.
The VAR will be used for the first time when Melbourne City host Adelaide United in Melbourne on Friday.
The VAR experiment was used in last week's international friendly between France and Spain in Paris in which Spain benefited twice from crucial VAR decisions to win 2-0. - AFP