Leeds United to visit Myanmar for pre-season tour
English Championship side Leeds United will travel to Myanmar for their pre-season tour next month despite an army crackdown and the British government's advice against travelling to some areas in the country.
Leeds are scheduled to play the Myanmar national team on May 9 and will take on the National League's all-stars in a second friendly two days later.
The team will also conduct football clinics with Myanmar Football Federation academies and visit cultural sites, the club said in a statement. - REUTERS
