Leicester's Mahrez to miss Man City game
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez will miss the game against Manchester City on Sunday morning (Singapore time), Foxes manager Claude Puel said yesterday.
The Algerian has neither trained nor played since transfer deadline day, when he failed to secure a move to City. Puel added that he hopes Mahrez can "get his head right" and return to the Leicester fold. - REUTERS
