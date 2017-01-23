Leipzig beat Frankfurt 3-0

RB Leipzig moved back to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Marvin Compper, Timo Werner and a Jesus Vallejo own goal sealed victory after the visitors had goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky sent off for handling outside the box in the third minute. - PA SPORT

OTHER RESULTS

Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2, Darmstadt 0 B. M'gladbach 0, Augsburg 0 Hoffenheim 2, Schalke 1 Ingolstadt 0, Werder Bremen 1 B. Dortmund 2, Wolfsburg 1 Hamburg 0