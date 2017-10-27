Leipzig seek instant revenge
RB Leipzig have the perfect chance to turn the tables on Bayern Munich after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) bitter German Cup defeat when they face the champions again in the Bundesliga on Sunday morning.
In yesterday's second-round cup game, Leipzig were denied a clear penalty, had Naby Keita sent off, and then lost 5-4 on penalties.
"We are really looking forward (to the weekend game)," said Emil Forsberg, who was brought down just inside the box in the 24th minute but was not given a penalty. - REUTERS