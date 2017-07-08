Leipzig warn Pool off Keita

Liverpool's hopes of persuading RB Leipzig to part with highly-rated midfielder Naby Keita have been dealt another blow.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Guinea international, but Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick said even a world-record bid wouldn't persuade them to sell their prized asset, whom Liverpool are said to be prepared to fork out £70 million (S$125m) for.

"None of our players has an exit clause this season, there is no pain limit - even in the three-digit range," he said.