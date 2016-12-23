A lesson for Leipzig

The game was over as a contest even before Leipzig's Emil Forsberg (on the ground) was sent off in the 30th minute for his challenge on Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm (in red).

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl admitted that his side had been taught a lesson by Bayern Munich after losing in their top-of-the-table clash yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bayern won 3-0 to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga heading into the winter break and Hasenhuettl complimented the Bavarian giants on their performance, which only served to reaffirm that they remain firm favourites for the Bundesliga title again this season.

"When Bayern get serious, then it's not easy to defend against them," Hasenhuettl told Sky Sports.

"This was a lesson for us. Congratulations to Bayern, it was a top performance."

RED CARD

Thiago Alcantara, Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski all struck inside the first 45 minutes, during which Leipzig were also reduced to 10 men with a red card shown to Emil Forsberg.

Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his Bayern team's ability to deliver the goods when it mattered and answer their critics.

"In the first half an hour, everything was spot on," said the Italian.

"We had the right tempo and the right style of play. That was very important for us. This game will give us belief for the future. We needed to improve and we have improved."

Bayern captain Philipp Lahm said he and his teammates had been particularly motivated to show that they are still the No. 1 side in Germany.

"The whole of Germany was looking forward to this game and we wanted to send them a signal and we succeeded in doing that, particularly with the excellent first half," he said.

Hasenhuettl conceded after the match that some of his players' eagerness to feature in such a big game may have been a hindrance.

The Austrian admitted that several players in his side were not fully fit and conceded mistakes were made with his team selection.

"We had a few players out there who were not fully fit and I've got to take responsibility for that," he said.

"Of course, you also hope that when the lads tell you that they are fit, that they really are fit, but we do have quite a few knocks."

A red card to Forsberg also dented Leipzig's hopes and Hasenhuettl said his team will learn from only their second defeat in 16 Bundesliga games.

"We don't need to say anything about it - he (Forsberg) knows himself that he's done something wrong," Hasenhuettl said.

"But let's not demonise him for that." - PA SPORT

OTHER RESULTS

Hertha Berlin 2 Darmstadt 0, Cologne 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1, Ingolstadt 1 Freiburg 2, Hoffenheim 1 Werder Bremen 1.