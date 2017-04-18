Lewandowski back, defenders doubtful

Real Madrid's defence will have their work cut out if Bayern Munich's deadly striker Robert Lewandowski returns from injury to face them at the Bernabeu tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Real are 2-1 up from the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, which the Polish hitman missed with the shoulder injury that also kept him out of Bayern's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

However, Lewandowski trained on Sunday and is poised to return as Bayern look for goals against a Real side that have kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 games.

"I'm fine. I'm very pleased I was able to take part in training today. Everything's okay," said the 28-year-old, who is Bayern's top-scorer with 38 goals in 40 games in all competitions this term.

Bayern centre backs Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng face a race against time to be fit.