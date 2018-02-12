Lewandowski equals scoring record

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski scored in his 11th consecutive home league match in a 2-1 win over Schalke to equal the Bundesliga record yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Poland striker matched the feat of Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, who missed the game with flu.

Heynckes also scored in 11 consecutive home games for Borussia Moenchengladbach in 1972/73.