Lewandowski gets agent Zahavi

Bayern Munich's leading scorer Robert Lewandowski has found himself linked with Real Madrid again after hiring Pini Zahavi, the well-known agent who has close links with Los Blancos, to manage his affairs.

Lewandowski, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, has repeatedly denied the Real links.

The Polish striker reiterated his stance after failing to score in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.