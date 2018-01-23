Lewandowski, Mueller reach milestones with Bayern
Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller claimed milestones as Bayern Munich went 16 points clear in the Bundesliga after beating Werder Bremen 4-2 on Sunday.
Following braces for both in a polished second-half display, Mueller has now scored 100 Bundesliga goals, while Lewandowski has hit 94 German top-flight goals, the highest tally for a foreigner in the club's history.
Bayern, who meet Besiktas in the Champions League last 16 next month, have won 17 of 18 games since Jupp Heynckes returned in October for his fourth stint as coach. - AFP
