Lewandowski sends Bayern into quarter -finals

Robert Lewandowski took his season tally to 30 goals and inspired Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over 10-man Schalke in the German Cup quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Having hit a hat-trick in last weekend's 8-0 mauling of Hamburg at home, Lewandowski's rich form continued at the Allianz Arena as he was involved in all three Bayern goals, scoring twice.

He is the Bundesliga's joint top scorer with 19 goals, alongside Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having also scored six times in the Champions League and five in the cup.

"We managed to do everything we wanted to in the first half and attacked well," said the 28-year-old Pole.

"Schalke couldn't do much about it. We know one goal isn't enough in the cup, which is why we wanted more."

TREBLE

The win keeps Bayern on course for the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

Earlier, Borussia Moechengladbach booked their semi-final berth with a 2-1 win at Hamburg, thanks to penalties by captain Lars Stindl and Brazilian striker Raffael.

However, the quarter-final tie between Dortmund and third-division giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

The referee deemed the playing surface at Lotte unsafe and the replay will take place on March 14.

The German Football Association (DFB) has reportedly advised Lotte to find an alternative ground, given the poor condition of the pitch at their 10,000-capacity stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt also reached the last four, thanks to their 1-0 win at home to Arminia Bielefeld yesterday morning.

Midfielder Danny Blum scored Frankfurt's first-half winner.