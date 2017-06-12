Lindelof set to join Red Devils
Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Swede Victor Lindelof from Benfica for 35million euros (S$54.2m).
Having secured Champions League football by adding the Europa League to their League Cup and Community Shield triumphs, United's attention quickly turned to reinforcements.
A statement on the Premier League club's official website read: "Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms.
"A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete."
The 22-year-old centre back has been a long-standing target at United, having flourished in recent seasons with Portuguese giants Benfica. - PA SPORT