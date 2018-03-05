Lindelof’s emergence gives United defensive stability

Manchester United's title hopes may be over, but Victor Lindelof's adaptation to the physical nature of the English Premier League has provided the foundation for a potentially successful end to the season.

While United, who travel to Crystal Palace tomorrow morning (Singapore time), are virtually out of the EPL title race, they could still bring home silverware in the Champions League and FA Cup.

They face Sevilla in the Champions League last-16, second leg on March 14 , having drawn 0-0 in Spain, and host Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-finals four days later.

If United are to enjoy a trophy-filled climax, Lindelof could find himself unexpectedly cast as a key figure in Jose Mourinho's plans - something that looked unthinkable in his early months in Manchester.

But the 23-year-old has gradually found his feet and now, he feels a better player after less than a season in England, and his confidence is rising as he shows that development on the pitch.

"It's been good. Everywhere you go, it's always going to take some time to adapt," he said.

"I've become a better player since I came here. I'm just trying to improve on those things that I'm already good at.

"As a player, you always want to play games and that's what I've been doing over the last few games and I'm very happy that I can help the team on the pitch."

Without a win in five matches after their loss to Tottenham on Feb 25, Palace are mired in the fight to avoid relegation.

But Palace boss Roy Hodgson believes his team have improved since their 4-0 thrashing by United early in his reign.