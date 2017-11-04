Litmanen: Coutinho perfect for Barcelona

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has the DNA of a Barcelona player, and would fit in seamlessly alongside the Catalan club's superstars should he make the switch to Spain.

That is the view of former Finland star Jari Litmanen, who was one of the world's finest playmakers, and turned out for both Liverpool and Barcelona.

Barcelona were left disappointed in their pursuit of Coutinho in August, with Liverpool reportedly turning down three bids, the final of which was rumoured to be in the region of £115 million (S$206 million).

But recent reports have suggested the La Liga side are preparing another bid for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

JANUARY BID

Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau this week claimed the club are prepared to renew their interest in Coutinho during the January transfer window.

Said the 46-year-old Litmanen: "Coutinho has shown why he is an important player for Liverpool. Obviously, there was some kind of interest in him from Barcelona (in the summer).

"Barcelona are a great, special club, and so are Liverpool.

I don't see any problems if, one day, he were to play for Barcelona. Former Liverpool and Barcelona player Jari Litmanen, on Philippe Coutinho

"Coutinho is a clever player who is technically excellent, so I don't see any problems if, one day, he were to play for Barcelona.

"That is, of course, speaking in theory, and things might not (work out) so well if he did go.

"But, to me, he has everything you need as a Barcelona player."