Liverpool appoint Peter Moore as chief executive

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Peter Moore as their new chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre.

The 61-year-old is currently chief competition officer at Electronic Arts (EA), based in the United States, and will take up his new role in June.

He will report directly to the club's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Moore has spent nearly 10 years at EA, where he has been chief operating officer and president of EA Sports.

He has previously held senior roles with Microsoft, Sega and Reebok. He holds a bachelor's degree from Keele University in Staffordshire and a master's degree from California State University.

The appointment completes a 10-month transition plan by FSG and finalises the senior management structure at the Merseyside club.

Ayre , who departed three months ahead of schedule, will become German second-division club 1860 Munich's general manager in the summer.