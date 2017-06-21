Liverpool close to signing Egyptian Salah

Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Roma to sign Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, Sky sources understand.

The Reds have been involved in protracted talks over the 25-year-old, who has already agreed personal terms in principle with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool had an initial bid of £28 million (S$49.5m) rejected earlier this month, but Salah met with Juergen Klopp in Liverpool and a compromise of £35m is understood to be close to agreement.

Salah almost moved to Anfield in January 2014, but he joined Chelsea in an £11m deal instead.

But the move didn't work out and he had loan spells with Fiorentina and Roma, who he joined on a permanent deal in August 2016.