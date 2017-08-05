Liverpool face tough test against Hoffenheim in CL play-off

Liverpool will play Hoffenheim in the Champions League play-off round after the draw was made in Zurich yesterday.

The draw sees Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp return to his native Germany and striker Roberto Firmino take on his former club.

Liverpool are competing in European football's premier competition for only the second time in eight seasons after finishing fourth in the Premier League last term.

Klopp will know Hoffenheim well from his time coaching in Germany, but the Bundesliga club will present a difficult obstacle as the Reds look to reach the Champions League group stage.

Coached by 30-year-old Julian Nagelsmann - the youngest manager in Europe's top five leagues - Hoffenheim finished fourth in last season's Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim had the second-best defensive record in the division and only champions Bayern Munich suffered fewer defeats.

Napoli will have to overcome French side Nice if they are to end Italy's dismal record in the Champions League play-off round.

Serie A teams have been beaten in the play-off round for the last three seasons and six times in the last eight with Napoli among the victims in 2014 when they lost to Athletic Bilbao.

Nice, whose attack is spearheaded by maverick Italian striker Mario Balotelli, have never reached the group stage although they qualified for the old European Cup in 1956 and 1959.

The first legs will be played on Aug 15 and 16, with the return fixtures on Aug 22 and 23.

The winners of the 10 ties will join 22 teams who have qualified directly for the group stage which will be played between next month and December.

Meanwhile in the Europa League, Everton have been drawn against Hajduk Split in the qualifying play-offs. - WIRE SERVICES

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLAY-OFF DRAW