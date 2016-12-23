Liverpool join chase for Draxler

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with wantaway Germany international Julian Draxler.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner is widely tipped to leave Wolfsburg when the transfer window opens on Jan 1.

Draxler has repeatedly said he wants to leave and was thrown out of the squad for their recent 5-0 drubbing at Bayern Munich.

He did not bother to join his teammates in celebrating last Saturday's 1-0 win over Frankfurt and admitted that his future with Wolfsburg remains uncertain after the 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.

"I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but no decision has been made," Draxler told Bild.

"We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us."

Wolfsburg are holding out for a high price having paid Schalke 35 million euros (S$52.6m) for Draxler in August 2015.

The French media claimed that Paris St Germain are the front-runners to sign Draxler, while Arsenal and Juventus are also reportedly interested.

The Times reported yesterday that Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has identified Draxler as a potential target to boost his attacking options.

Klopp has suggested he would dip into the January market to add to his forward ranks after injury to Danny Ings and ahead of Sadio Mane's stint at the African Nations Cup next month.

The German is eyeing a player who would boost his side in the long term, with Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic also a prime target.

But, with Dortmund refusing to sell Pulisic, Klopp's attention seems to have shifted to left-sided forward Draxler, who can play in any position across the frontline, including as a central striker.