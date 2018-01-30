Liverpool look to shore up defence against Huddersfield

Joel Matip's (above) own goal presented West Bromwich Albion with their third goal, as Liverpool lost the FA Cup match 3-2 last Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Joel Matip accepts Liverpool must quickly resolve the defensive problems that sparked their FA Cup exit ahead of an English Premier League visit to Huddersfield Town tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Reds manager Juergen Klopp acknowledged his side were guilty of making mistakes for each of West Bromwich Albion's goals in the visitors' 3-2 cup win at Anfield that ended Liverpool's 19-game unbeaten home run.

EPL HUDDERSFIELD LIVERPOOL

Defeat came on the back of Liverpool's shock 1-0 reverse at Premier League basement club Swansea City.

Now, two weeks after the Merseysiders enjoyed the high of becoming the first team to beat Manchester City in domestic competition this season, Klopp's side are in need of another lift.

Cameroon centre back Matip accepted responsibility for West Brom's last goal and the defender acknowledged Liverpool cannot afford a repeat when they face Huddersfield if they are to keep a firm hold on a top-four spot and a guaranteed place in next season's Champions League.

"We started in front, our offensive play was okay, but in the defence we had problems," Matip told liverpoolfc.com after the West Brom defeat.

"Mistakes like my one kill every team. This mistake cannot happen, I have to clear this ball.

"In the first half, (conceding) three goals, it hurts every team. It was really hard to come back then.

"We have to do everything to turn things around, to get in better shape and get better results."

Klopp denied claims that Liverpool have lost their focus since their stunning win over Man City.

He was quoted as saying in The Guardian: "It was only a few days ago we were here talking about Man City, one of the best football games we were a part of.

"That's how it is. Nothing in training gave me a sign that the boys misjudged the success or result against Man City, or the performance.

"We are really serious people and I think we took it in the right way.

"But then we had two games and we have to show that we can do better. It's not allowed to concede goals like we conceded."

The German agreed that the turnaround must start tomorrow morning when he is reunited with his old friend David Wagner, the Huddersfield manager.

He said: "There are a lot of games to play, a lot of big challenges waiting for us and we have to be ready.

"After each defeat, if you learn from it, then it makes a little bit of sense.

"If you don't learn from it, then it makes absolutely no sense.

"Of course, the pressure increases in a situation like this, the pressure we make on ourselves, but that's how it is."

Adam Lallana missed the West Brom game with a small muscle tear and could be back in contention for the trip to Yorkshire.

However, having been sidelined for much of the season, the England midfielder will not be risked if there is any threat of causing more damage, reported AFP.

Daniel Sturridge was omitted from the matchday squad on Saturday, prompting further questions about the striker's future at Anfield.