Liverpool manager Klopp grateful for 'fantastic' Salah, Firmino

Juergen Klopp backed Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's cases for Player of the Year honours after they each bagged a goal and an assist to ensure an easy 2-0 win for Liverpool at Southampton.

Salah teed up Firmino to open the scoring with his 20th goal of the season after just six minutes, before the Brazilian returned the favour with a stunning backheeled pass for Salah to slot home just before half-time at St Mary's Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero furthered their cases to win the Golden Boot by downing Arsenal and Leicester respectively on Saturday.

But Salah is now just one behind Kane and has one more than the Argentinian with 22 English Premier League goals in a prolific first season at Anfield, reported AFP.

"I really think Aguero and Kane and a few others are really good players as well, but our boys are important for us," said Liverpool manager Klopp.

"I love their skills and attitude, but their work rate is outstanding.

"Both get the profit from our style of play. We play in the areas they like to have the ball, but in this strong league, you cannot be third without fantastic players."

The performances of the duo also earned praise from Sky Sports pundits Thierry Henry and Graeme Souness.

Henry, no slouch in the art of goalscoring during his playing days at Arsenal, said: "Some can do it, the likes of Kevin de Bruyne or David Silva, and we saw Chelsea's goal at Brighton.

"But when you have two guys on the same level in terms of their brain, that's what you get."

Souness, who managed Liverpool between 1991 and 1994, believes the Reds have a pair of gems who can potentially fire them to the championship.

He said: "All the teams who win trophies have more than one person who get into double figures.

"If you've got a couple of strikers who can score 20 or thereabouts and a few midfield players who can get 10 or thereabouts, it is giving you a chance and Liverpool have that," he added.