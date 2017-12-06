Liverpool to meet Everton in FA Cup

Liverpool will host rivals Everton for the second time in a month when they face off in the third round of the FA Cup in early January after the draw was made yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Reds, who beat Everton in their last FA Cup meeting, a 2012 semi-final, also host their struggling neighbours in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Adding spice is a tense relationship between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Everton's new boss Sam Allardyce, who had previously made disparaging remarks about the German.

Elsewhere, holders Arsenal will travel to second-tier Nottingham Forest. League leaders Manchester City host Burnley, and Manchester United are at home to Derby County.

SELECTED THIRD-ROUND TIES

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Manchester United v Derby County

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle v Luton

*Ties to be played from Jan 5-7