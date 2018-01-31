Liverpool striker Sturridge joins West Brom on loan

Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season, the Merseyside club announced yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sturridge was once a major star at Liverpool and, alongside Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling, nearly led the Reds to a long-awaited EPL title during the 2013/14 season. They finished second, two points behind eventual winners Manchester City that year.

But, he has since fallen out of favour under German manager Juergen Klopp and has started only five league games for the Reds this term, scoring twice, reported AFP

The 28-year-old, who was born in nearby Birmingham, said on Liverpool's official website: "There were many things in deciding on this move.

"The manager spoke very well when we talked about the challenge with the team, there was the style of play and this feels like it was the right fit at the right time.

"I've got some friends here who are West Brom fans so I can't let them down as much as any of the Albion supporters.

"Coming here, I'm back home. When I've played here, it had a home feel for me. I'm seeing faces in the stands that I've known growing up.

"It's a good feeling for me being here. I want to enjoy myself as much as I can but getting results is our first priority.

"It's going to be a great feeling for me to be here, to have my family not so far away that they can come to games and see me play regularly.

"I want to enjoy myself as much as I can but it's an important time for the club also. It's not about enjoyment right now, it's about getting results."

Sturridge has scored 74 Premier League goals over the course of his career, which has also seen him turn out for Manchester City and Chelsea.