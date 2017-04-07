Liverpool's defensive shambles

He expressed his unhappiness in the most explicit terms, and with his patience running thin, Liverpool's defenders will be fearing the worst as they mull the future.

Manager Juergen Klopp admitted his side's defending against Bournemouth yesterday morning (Singapore time) almost made him vomit - but he is likely to experience a few more days of sickness before the season is out.

As they tried to close out the game at 2-1, having recovered from going behind to a gift of a goal for Benik Afobe in only the seventh minute, they were undone in the 87th minute when they failed to clear a long throw and Josh King equalised.

With Stoke, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Watford their next four opponents, Klopp and his players can expect to have their set-piece frailties tested to the maximum.

"We could close the game in one moment, we didn't, we left it open," said Klopp, who switched to a back three after being forced to take off goalscorer Philippe Coutinho at half-time due to illness.

"Then a second ball after a set-piece and that made me nearly vomit, actually.

"That's not nice but we have to take it. It's my responsibility, all of this.

"I have to be clearer in these situations, obviously, but I will find a solution for this."

The loss of two points at Anfield will infuriate the Reds , and give hope to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for a top-four spot.

"It should be disappointing - that's really important - but we have to take it like it is, one point more than before," said Klopp.

"It's not what we wanted but could have been worse, actually.

"We all know we lost games like this already in the season and (this time) we didn't.

"Maybe we can take this as a positive and then drive to Stoke and try to do better."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was pleased with the way his side stuck to their task and earned an important point, having altered their game plan.

"We tweaked what we would normally do. Tactically, if you watch us every week away from home, we were a little bit more passive," he said.

"We withdrew our strikers in the middle of the pitch. With the quality they have, if you switch off for a second, they punish us but fortunately we never gave up and were able to salvage an equaliser.