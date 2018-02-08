Liverpool's young stars to play at Padang

Liverpool's young guns will be competing in the JSSL Professional Academy 7s at the Padang from April 28-30.

They join four other renowned clubs - Manchester United, Valencia, Fulham and Urawa Red Diamonds - in the competition, which will be held alongside the JSSL International 7s.

The two events, which are supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, will see about 350 teams from across the region take part.

Liverpool's academy director Alex Inglethorpe said: "It is a real honour for us to be invited to a tournament which has so many top-class football teams participating.

"We are really looking forward to taking part in this year's annual JSSL Professional Academy 7s event in Singapore."

Managing director of JSSL Singapore Harvey Davis said: "With Liverpool FC confirming their presence for the JSSL Professional Academy 7s, it will be a football treat for many football fans in Singapore.

"Liverpool, Manchester United, Valencia CF, Urawa Reds and Fulham FC are all names which football fans recognise, and to have them in action in Singapore will be a football treat like no other.

"The players who play at the Padang will surely become the stars of tomorrow."

This will be the second time the JSSL Professional Academy 7s has been added to the annual sevens tournament.