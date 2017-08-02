Llorente to miss start of new term
Swansea striker Fernando Llorente will miss the start of the new EPL season with a broken arm.
Llorente suffered the fracture in a cycling accident while he was on holiday during the summer break and is set to miss the first two games.
Swansea start their season at Southampton on Aug 12 before hosting Manchester United on Aug 19.
The 32-year-old Spain international, who had been linked with Chelsea, was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals following his £5 million (S$9m) move from Sevilla. - PA SPORT