Llorente’s first goal for Spurs pleases Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted after Fernando Llorente scored his first goal for the London side in their 3-0 win over Apoel Nicosia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Said Pochettino: "I am very pleased, it is so important for him. When you are a striker, you need to feel the net and score.

"It was fantastic for him. He has waited a long time, you know how they wait when they wait.

"If you don't score, you are always very nervous. It is not only about play, but also about scoring. He is so happy now."

Llorente, who joined Spurs from Swansea City in the summer, opened his account for the club in the 20th minute when he beautifully controlled a low cross from Serge Aurier and swivelled before firing into the net.

Spurs, who made eight changes to the team that started against Watford last Saturday, doubled their lead after 37 minutes when Son Heung Min curled the ball into the far corner.

Forward Georges-Kevin N'Koudou made it 3-0 with 10 minutes left.

Pochettino, who signed Llorente from under Chelsea's noses at the end of the transfer window, said that he believes the 32-year-old Spaniard would be able to contribute.

"He is a player who is going to help and is helping a lot," Pochettino said.

"With more confidence and belief, he is going to help the group.

"He just needed time to adapt to his new team and new style of play. Players always need time to adapt to the team.