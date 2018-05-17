LMA Manager of the Year winner Pep: City won't splash the cash

English Premier League champions Manchester City are targeting just one or two signings for next season, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

City spent more than £300 million (S$543m) on players last season and that heavy investment paid off with City winning the EPL title and League Cup.

The Citizens amassed a record-breaking 100 league points, 19 more than second-placed Manchester United.

But Guardiola, who was named Manager of the Year at a League Managers Association awards ceremony yesterday, said fans should not expect similar spending.

"We will sign one or two more," the 47-year-old told Sky Sports.

"Maybe people don't believe me, but we don't have £300m to invest every season. We invested a lot but we will invest less in the future because, instead of doing it in two or three transfer windows, we did it in one.