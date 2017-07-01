Loew predicts glory for 'brilliant' young guns

Joachim Loew hailed Germany's "brilliant" 4-1 win over Mexico in the Confederations Cup semi-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time) and said his youthful squad are ambitious enough to beat Chile in the final.

Loew opted not to bring his World Cup-winning stars to the Confed Cup, but Germany's young guns booked their place in Monday morning's final in St Petersburg after a devastating opening spell in Sochi.

Attacking midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22, hit two goals in the first eight minutes to stun Mexico.

Timo Werner, 21, made it 3-0 midway through the second half, then Marco Fabian scored Mexico's late stunning consolation with a thunderbolt free-kick before Germany's substitute Amin Younes, 23, netted Germany's fourth.

"From the beginning, we did exactly what we set out to do - we were very dominant and brilliant in the opening stages," said Loew.

"All in all, 4-1 is a great result. We wanted to go far, but this is nothing that we could have expected at the start of the tournament."

After Germany drew 1-1 with Chile in the group stages last Thursday, Loew said his team are hungry enough to beat the Copa America champions in the final.

"Chile is the most powerful opponent in this tournament, we know them pretty well and we expect them to go for it in the final," said Loew.

"They will be trying flat out to pull it off and we will have to try and counter that.

"A lot of work has gone into our wins. We couldn't pre-empt this (reaching the final) as some players had little experience and you couldn't calculate how they'd react.

"We've become a team over the last few weeks.

"There's fun in the dressing room, but they aren't over the top.